Biden lays out a US Middle East vision heavy on diplomacy

Mr. Sullivan warned earlier this week that Iran was preparing to provide Russia with drones for the battlefield in Ukraine, as well as training for its forces to use them. U.S. officials say they hope their decision to publicly sound the alarm about their intelligence will resonate with Arab nations, which have raised concerns about Tehran’s advanced drone program. The U.S. and its partners and allies in the region have blamed the drone program for some of the attacks in Saudi Arabia and other parts of the Middle East.

