Biden lays out a US Middle East vision heavy on diplomacy
- The president said America would remain actively engaged in the Middle East, amid questions about Washington’s commitment to the region
President Biden laid out his vision for the U.S. role in the Middle East Saturday, pledging to stay engaged in the region and strengthen relationships with Arab nations to counter the influence of China, Russia and Iran.
“The United States is going to remain an active engaged partner in the Middle East as the world grows more competitive, and the challenges we face more complex," Mr. Biden said in a 10-minute speech in this seaside town during a summit of Arab leaders. “It’s only becoming clear to me how closely interwoven America’s interests are with the successes of the Middle East."
“We will not walk away and leave a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia or Iran," he added. He also repeated a pledge that the U.S. is committed to preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.
Mr. Biden said the U.S. would chart a new approach to the Middle East focused on diplomacy over aggression. “Today, I’m proud to be able to say that the era of land wars in the region, wars involving huge numbers of American forces, is not underway," he said.
The American president concluded his four-day trip to the Middle East on Saturday, with Air Force One taking off from Saudi Arabia in the late afternoon. Earlier in the day, he attended the summit, which brought together leaders from Saudi Arabia and five other Persian Gulf countries that form the Gulf Cooperation Council, or GCC, plus Egypt, Iraq and Jordan.
On Friday, Mr. Biden met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with a fist bump and then accusing him of involvement in journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s killing.
Prince Mohammed, seated beside the president on Saturday, said he hoped the summit would establish a new era of cooperation between the assembled countries and the U.S. “The region’s future requires adopting a vision that prioritizes achieving security, stability and prosperity, focusing on mutual respect between its countries," he said.
Mr. Biden’s speech comes amid mounting concern about Washington’s commitment to the region, which was galvanized by the chaotic pullout from Afghanistan last summer. A central goal for the summit is countering Russia and China’s influence in the region and marshaling Arab nations against Iran, Biden administration officials said.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Saturday that the U.S. government had intelligence indicating that Russian officials visited the Kashan Airfield in central Iran in June and July to review the country’s attack-capable drones. The White House released satellite imagery that officials said documented the visit. CNN earlier reported on the new intelligence.
Mr. Sullivan warned earlier this week that Iran was preparing to provide Russia with drones for the battlefield in Ukraine, as well as training for its forces to use them. U.S. officials say they hope their decision to publicly sound the alarm about their intelligence will resonate with Arab nations, which have raised concerns about Tehran’s advanced drone program. The U.S. and its partners and allies in the region have blamed the drone program for some of the attacks in Saudi Arabia and other parts of the Middle East.
Other issues discussed at the summit included loosening Iran’s grip on Iraq, economic issues and investments in infrastructure.
Mr. Biden kicked off a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit Saturday morning, including with the leaders of Iraq, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Bahrain.
As he met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, Mr. Biden thanked him for “incredible assistance" with Gaza and said he was looking forward to talking with him about a range of issues.
An administration official said Mr. Biden raised the issue of human rights with Mr. Sisi. The Egyptian leader has jailed thousands of people since deposing the country’s elected president in 2013.
According to an Egyptian readout of the meeting, Messrs. Biden and Sisi spoke about the global food crisis, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and an Ethiopian dam on the Nile River that has raised water security concerns in Cairo. It didn’t mention human rights.
In a separate meeting, Mr. Biden extended an invitation to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates, to visit the U.S. Relations with the U.A.E. have been strained under the Biden administration, with Sheikh Mohammed declining to take a call from the president earlier this year.
Mr. Biden’s signature Middle East diplomatic initiative has stalled, as the talks to revive a nuclear deal with Iran hit a dead end in recent months. In an interview with Israeli television, Mr. Biden said the U.S. would use force as a last resort to prevent Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon.
Food security and climate issues were also part of the conversation at the summit, with the president announcing $1 billion in food-security assistance to the Middle East and North Africa, officials said. The GCC leaders will also be announcing $3 billion to partner with the U.S. on infrastructure investments.
On Friday, Mr. Biden met with Saudi leaders, including Prince Mohammed, in an effort to reset relations with a leader he once shunned, and prod the kingdom to help control oil prices and deepen its ties with Israel. He took a rare direct flight from Israel to the country nearly three years after promising to treat the kingdom like a “pariah" over human-rights issues.
Mr. Biden said he confronted the crown prince about Mr. Khashoggi’s killing during the meeting. He said he raised the brutal 2018 dismemberment of Mr. Khashoggi at the beginning of the Friday meeting, saying: “I’ll always stand up for our values."
Saudi officials cast the encounter as less confrontational, describing a candid exchange as a positive way forward. “All-weather friends," hailed English-language newspaper Saudi Gazette, above photos of the president’s meetings with Saudi leaders.
The president had been under pressure to highlight human rights during the four-day trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia. Many in Washington, including in Mr. Biden’s party, have criticized the visit to Saudi Arabia given the country’s human-rights record and the killing of Mr. Khashoggi.
