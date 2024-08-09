Biden, leaders of Egypt and Qatar urge more Gaza ceasefire talks next week
SummaryThe countries said they are prepared to offer a proposal to bridge the differences between Israel and Hamas.
President Biden and his counterparts in Egypt and Qatar are preparing to make a last-ditch proposal, if needed, to bridge the differences between Israel and Hamas to reach a cease-fire agreement in Gaza and ensure the release of Hamas’s hostages.
