Biden pardon threatens his legacy—and Democrats’ fight against Trump
Aaron Zitner , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 03 Dec 2024, 07:48 PM IST
SummaryThe reprieve for his son “is not fully consonant with what he ran on,” says one Democrat.
WASHINGTON—Joe Biden made the central purpose of his presidency clear in his Inauguration Day address: “We have learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile," he said at the U.S. Capitol, where a violent mob had tried that month to overturn his 2020 election victory. Biden’s aim would be to unify the nation and shore up its democratic institutions.
