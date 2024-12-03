Biden pardon threatens his legacy—and Democrats’ fight against Trump

Biden cast himself as a global statesman, an image built in part on his long Senate career, which included a stint as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He also played a role in major foreign policy decisions as vice president to former President Barack Obama. While Biden as president rallied allies to support Ukraine in its defense against Russia, he has struggled in efforts to persuade Israel to curtail civilian wartime deaths in Gaza, despite that country’s heavy reliance on U.S. military assistance. He is likely to leave office without the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas militants that he has pursued for months.