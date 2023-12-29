Biden struggles to push trade deals with allies as election approaches
Yuka Hayashi , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 29 Dec 2023, 02:08 PM IST
SummaryThe Biden administration extended for two years a temporary measure to suspend Trump-era tariffs on European steel and aluminum.
WASHINGTON—The Biden administration Thursday extended for two years a temporary measure to suspend Trump-era tariffs on European steel and aluminum, struggling to deliver on key trade policies involving close allies after nearly three years in office.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less