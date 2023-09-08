Biden Targets Trump’s White House Record as Poll Worries Mount

WASHINGTON—President Biden has steered clear of talking about former President Donald Trump’s mounting legal problems. Trump’s record, however, is another story.

Biden is in the early stages of seeking to define Trump’s record as president, reminding voters about how “the last guy" in the White House managed the economy and a spate of domestic issues. Biden advisers say he will continue to contrast his record with Trump’s on the economy in the coming weeks, as well as on spending priorities with House Republicans ahead of a potential partial government shutdown in late September.

Polls make clear why the task is urgent for Biden.

A recent Wall Street Journal survey showed Biden tied with Trump in a hypothetical matchup, with each receiving 46% of the vote. Only 37% of respondents approved of Biden’s handling of the economy while 51% felt Trump had a strong record of accomplishments as president, compared with 40% for Biden. Asked who has a vision for the future, 52% of respondents said Trump did, while 44% said Biden did.

Democrats are preoccupied by ample evidence that voters either don’t know about Biden’s legislative wins or don’t give him credit for them, so the idea that voters think Trump accomplished more is especially worrisome for the incumbent.

Biden is rarely heard in public uttering the name, “Trump," and he has avoided commenting on his predecessor’s criminal indictments. But he can’t avoid the topic altogether, as the former president holds a commanding lead in the Republican primaries and appears well-positioned to earn a rematch of the 2020 campaign.

“The pressure to start going after Trump more forcefully has grown as Trump has solidified his support inside the GOP primary contest, while at the same time Biden’s support among base Democrats remains soft," said Kevin Madden, a veteran of Mitt Romney’s presidential campaigns.

During a Rose Garden speech on the economy last week, Biden noted that his predecessor was the only American president aside from Herbert Hoover to preside over negative job growth on his watch.

Biden left out the fact that the U.S. economy was ravaged by Covid-19 during Trump’s final year. Before the pandemic began in March 2020, the economy under Trump reached historic milestones for jobs, income and stock prices.

At a Labor Day event in Philadelphia, Biden accused Trump of failing to make progress on the nation’s crumbling infrastructure. “The great real estate builder—the last guy here, he didn’t build a damn thing," Biden said, promoting his own $1 trillion infrastructure law approved in 2021.

Trump, in his campaign appearances and on social media, assails Biden’s record on the economy, pointing to American families decimated by high inflation and energy policies directed at climate change. “By contrast, President Trump passed record-setting tax relief for the middle class, doubled the child tax credit, and slashed more job-killing regulations than any administration had ever done before," said Trump spokesman Steven Cheung.

Biden, meanwhile, points to robust job creation during his first term—more than 13.5 million jobs—and unemployment rates that remain at a 50-year low. Biden advisers have predicted that his approval ratings on the economy will improve as inflation continues to moderate and the president frames the election as a choice between his economic agenda of manufacturing jobs and the repair of roads and bridges, and that of Trump, who signed a tax overhaul into law in late 2017.

“The economy is really the ultimate place where Biden needs voters to judge him against the alternative rather than the almighty, as he would put it," said Geoff Garin, a Democratic pollster.

The tougher stance on Trump is coupled with advertising that seeks to sell Biden as a results-oriented leader presiding over an economic comeback. The Biden campaign was planning to air an ad during the National Football League’s opening regular-season game Thursday in battleground states and national cable television that points to the drop in unemployment since the start of his administration and falling inflation.

While past White House races have pitted an incumbent president against a senator or governor, a Biden-Trump contest would be rare: a matchup between a current president and a former president, both with Oval Office records. Their White House promises wouldn’t be hypothetical—both have sat behind the Resolute Desk.

Voters, meanwhile, have expressed frustration with both of the expected major-party options.

“If I had to choose between Biden and Trump, I’m not voting," said Micah Rolph, a 47-year-old retired Army medic from San Antonio and an independent. “To me, Biden has blown his opportunity and Trump blew his opportunity."

Rolph said he voted for Biden in 2020 with the hope that he would take decisive action in his first term on issues such as immigration, banking reform and the environment. But he said he has been disappointed by what he called a lack of accomplishments and a “breakdown of all of Washington."

Sandra Gaboury, 61, an independent voter and retired electrical engineer and mathematics teacher from central Florida, said she would automatically vote for Biden if Trump is the Republican opponent. But she would like to see Biden do more to reduce federal spending and make a more muscular pitch on behalf of his economic record.

“I would like to see him make a stronger case for his economic record. I think Biden has a lot going against him right now—basically the economic conditions on the world stage," she said, adding: “Every time the jobs report comes out, he needs to tout that. When inflation goes down, he needs to tout that."

Write to Ken Thomas at ken.thomas@wsj.com