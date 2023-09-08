Biden Targets Trump’s White House Record as Poll Worries Mount
Ken Thomas ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 4 min read 08 Sep 2023, 09:11 PM IST
SummaryThe president avoids saying the name of ‘the last guy’ or talking about his indictments, but he will go after former President Donald Trump’s management of the economy and other issues.
WASHINGTON—President Biden has steered clear of talking about former President Donald Trump’s mounting legal problems. Trump’s record, however, is another story.
