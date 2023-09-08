Biden Targets Trump’s White House Record as Poll Worries Mount

Biden, meanwhile, points to robust job creation during his first term—more than 13.5 million jobs—and unemployment rates that remain at a 50-year low. Biden advisers have predicted that his approval ratings on the economy will improve as inflation continues to moderate and the president frames the election as a choice between his economic agenda of manufacturing jobs and the repair of roads and bridges, and that of Trump, who signed a tax overhaul into law in late 2017.