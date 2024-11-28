Biden to leave Trump with billions for Ukraine weapons
Lara Seligman , Nancy A. Youssef , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 28 Nov 2024, 09:11 AM IST
SummaryAmerican officials are acknowledging that the U.S. won’t be able to spend all of the money authorized to transfer arms to Kyiv by Jan. 20.
The Biden administration doesn’t have enough time left to use the billions of dollars lawmakers have authorized to arm Ukraine, U.S. and congressional officials said, leaving in President-Elect Donald Trump’s hands what to do with the remaining money.
