Biden tries to build on small gains in polls as Trump stands trial
Ken Thomas , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 18 Apr 2024, 02:58 PM IST
SummaryThe president has picked up support since the State of the Union, but he still faces uncertainty in the Middle East and stubborn inflation.
SCRANTON, Pa.—Former President Donald Trump will be sitting in a courtroom for much of the next several weeks, giving President Biden a window of opportunity to play offense and build support—if he can take advantage of it.
