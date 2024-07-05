Biden tries to prove he is still Democrats’ best bet
Ken Thomas , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 05 Jul 2024, 11:09 AM IST
SummaryPresident suggests to governors that he should avoid events that begin after 8 p.m.
WASHINGTON—President Biden warned Thursday that the winner of the 2024 election would control the future of the Supreme Court, as he continued to try to tamp down Democrats’ worries about his ability to defeat Donald Trump and demonstrate he was still up to the job.
