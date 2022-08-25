Biden urged to act swiftly on Ukraine nuclear plant4 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 05:30 PM IST
Letter from dozens of experts and former officials calls on the US president to demand immediate IAEA inspection of the Zaporizhzhia plant
President Biden should take urgent action to make the deteriorating situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear-power plant an administration priority and demand an immediate inspection by the International Atomic Energy Agency before its occupation causes a transnational radiological disaster, according to a private bipartisan letter to the White House from dozens of former senior government officials and nonproliferation experts.