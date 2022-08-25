Biden urged to act swiftly on Ukraine nuclear plant
Letter from dozens of experts and former officials calls on the US president to demand immediate IAEA inspection of the Zaporizhzhia plant
President Biden should take urgent action to make the deteriorating situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear-power plant an administration priority and demand an immediate inspection by the International Atomic Energy Agency before its occupation causes a transnational radiological disaster, according to a private bipartisan letter to the White House from dozens of former senior government officials and nonproliferation experts.
The letter, signed by former U.S. government energy undersecretaries for nuclear security and assistant state secretaries for nonproliferation and arms control and seen by The Wall Street Journal, adds to pressure on Mr. Biden to do more to address Russia’s nearly six-month occupation of Europe’s largest nuclear plant, which has transformed the 6.7-gigawatt facility into a military base where employees deemed to be loyal to Ukraine have been shot and tortured. The intervention of 25 nonproliferation experts who served with Democrat and Republican administrations shows the degree of alarm in Washington at the situation at Zaporizhzhia, the first nuclear-power plant in history to be seized and occupied by an invading military force.
The Biden administration and several European Union leaders have called for an immediate halt to military operations around the plant and for the IAEA, the United Nations’ nuclear regulator, to visit “as soon as feasible to inspect the safety systems."
An advance copy of the letter said, “There is no place in the 21st century for the illegal seizure and use of a nuclear facility to terrorize a population. We hope you will take urgent action to help secure the IAEA visit to prevent a potential humanitarian and ecological disaster."
A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said the U.S. has been in active dialogue with both Ukraine and Russia to urge the cessation of combat activity at the plant and to support Ukrainian efforts to allow an IAEA presence.
International pressure for an immediate IAEA visit has intensified in recent days as the complex has been repeatedly shelled, causing damage to power lines and laboratory and chemical facilities and prompting staff to temporarily close one of its six reactors. Kyiv and Moscow blame each other for the strikes, trading opposing narratives about a plant that Russia has largely closed off from the world since it was captured in the first days of the war.
News seeps out from plant workers and their families: On Tuesday, Vladislav Mitin, a mechanic at the power plant’s thermal automation shop, was killed close to a Russian checkpoint, said plant workers, who shared pictures of what they said was his car raked with automatic gunfire. Hours later, Ivan Shushko, the Russian-appointed mayor in a small town in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region, was killed by a car bomb, Russian news agencies reported.
Russia is blocking Ukrainian proposals to send an IAEA delegation to the plant overland via Ukrainian-held territory. Instead, Moscow insists any inspection reach the plant via the Russian-controlled Crimean Peninsula, a proposal Kyiv rejects.
On Wednesday, the atomic energy regulator’s director general, Rafael Grossi, met with Russian diplomats for an extended technical discussion over the proposed visits and tweeted that an IAEA visit to Zaporizhzhia was “imminent." On Thursday, he met with President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the prospective visit, as Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told his French counterpart about Moscow’s readiness to assist inspectors, according to the state-run TASS news agency.
Russia’s opposition to a trip to the plant through Ukrainian-held territory has softened in recent days, said other diplomats to the IAEA who were nonetheless skeptical of an impending breakthrough. Ukraine on Wednesday called for a permanent mission of nuclear and military experts at the plant to protect “the security of Europe."
The peril around Zaporizhzhia has triggered Ukraine’s latest and most perilous nuclear safety crisis since the 1986 disaster in Chernobyl, and left the IAEA scrambling for details on conditions inside a plant that it now says is “out of control."
In addition to risks to the physical integrity of the building from shelling, the IAEA said the lack of regular off-site monitoring of radiation, the blockage of spare parts, fuel and supplies, and a short-handed and exhausted staff collectively amount to a nuclear safety crisis.
Russian forces controlling the facility have repeatedly cut internet connections around the plant and confiscated the cellphones of Ukrainian workers, who still operate it, during their shifts. The region is now serviced, spottily, by Russian telecoms.
Earlier this month, members of Russia’s Federation Council ruled out the possibility of ever returning the plant to Kyiv.
More than 500 Russian troops have been deployed to the sprawling Soviet-era complex that produced up to one-fifth of Ukraine’s electricity before the war. Part of their mission is to weed out the Ukrainian partisans among its staff of 11,000. On Wednesday, Russia’s national guard said it had detained two plant workers for passing information on the location of personnel and equipment to the Ukrainian authorities.