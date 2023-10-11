Biden Walks Fine Line in Israel Conflict
The U.S. must balance deterrence with concerns over regional escalation.
WASHINGTON—President Biden, whose support for Israel dates back a half-century, faces a foreign-policy conundrum following Hamas’s devastating attacks: how to support the United States’ closest ally in the Middle East without pulling the U.S. into a dangerous regional conflict.
The Israeli war presents Biden with a series of thorny foreign-policy challenges as U.S. officials work to deter regional powers such as Lebanon-based Hezbollah from opening up a northern front in the war while weighing what to do about more than 100 hostages taken by the Hamas militant group.
Biden’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan in 2021 and scale back U.S. presence elsewhere in the world, including the Middle East, signaled a new era in which he vowed to move on from “forever wars" and place emphasis on diplomacy and competition, particularly with China, which his administration has said is the U.S.’s No. 1 strategic competitor.
In Ukraine, he’s had to walk a fine line providing military assistance to Ukraine, without provoking a direct confrontation with Russia. Now, the question is whether he can offer staunch support for Israel, without wading into a regional war that could pit the U.S. against Iran.
Biden angrily condemned the attacks in Israel as “pure, unadulterated evil," and he made certain that the U.S. alliance was resolute.
“So in this moment, it must be crystal clear. We stand with Israel," Biden said.
The emotional toll from the attacks, along with America’s longstanding relationship with Israel, portends a major U.S. role in support of Israeli military forces in the weeks ahead. The U.S. has offered planning and intelligence support from its special operations command to help Israel deal with the hostage crisis.
Ian Bremmer, president of Eurasia Group, a political risk research and consulting firm, said it made sense for Biden to have a strong response given the scale and brutality of the Hamas attacks. “The level of American support should be immediate, nonpolitical, at a time when everything is political in the U.S. This is a no-brainer," Bremmer said.
“If Americans stand for anything, we stand for this," he said.
Biden, who conferred with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday in their third call since Saturday’s onslaught, moved more U.S. military assets into the region, announcing Tuesday the deployment of a second aircraft carrier and its flotilla of supporting ships would head to the region as part of an escalation of the U.S. military effort to keep Hezbollah from joining the war—and Iran from escalating and exploiting it.
The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and its accompanying ships were scheduled months ago to sail this week near the Middle East. They are expected to reach the Mediterranean Sea in roughly two weeks, defense officials said, potentially putting two aircraft carrier strike groups, or about a dozen warships, near Israel for a potential response to the crisis inside Israel.
The USS Gerald R. Ford and its accompanying ships, some of which have nuclear capabilities, arrived near Israel Tuesday, the Pentagon announced. National security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday there were no current plans to send U.S. ground troops into Israel.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin earlier this week offered Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant planning and intelligence support by special operations commandos to help Israel deal with a deepening hostage crisis. On Tuesday, Austin said he spoke with Gallant again to discuss details of that support, but Austin didn’t elaborate.
A U.S. military official clarified that there are no plans for the U.S. to send special operations forces into Gaza to rescue any hostages, but that the support Austin offered to Gallant would include other kinds of assistance to Israeli forces, who are in the lead.
Natan Sachs, director of the Center for Middle East Policy at the Brookings Institution, said he expected Biden would avoid sending in American troops to the region, though he did not rule out naval or air support if Hezbollah gets involved in the conflict.
“That’s a major turning point," Sachs said. “That would completely change the tenor of the war. It would also complicate things for Biden."
As vice president, Biden was a key part of Washington’s reluctant decision to conduct airstrikes in Syria and Iraq and provide support to Iraqi forces decimated by Islamic State’s 2014 blitzkrieg. The Obama administration had, until then, significantly scaled back U.S. presence in Iraq and emphasized its interest in an “Asia-pivot."
The attacks in Israel have injected another foreign-policy hurdle for Biden as he faces a difficult re-election at a time of isolationism within the country. Those challenges have emerged as he seeks to secure billions in more aid to help Ukraine in its war to expel Russia forces from its territory but faces reluctance among some congressional Republicans, who need to elect a House speaker before any aid package can proceed.
Israel, meanwhile, has increasingly served as a dividing line among members of Biden’s party, with fewer of his fellow Democrats sharing his pro-Israel views. A Gallup poll released in March found that 49% of Democrats said their sympathies lay more with Palestinians in the conflict, while 38% said their sympathies lay more with Israelis, a reversal from previous Gallup surveys. The poll showed Israel had the sympathy of 78% of Republicans and 49% of independents.
But as Biden has often maintained, all foreign policy is personal. In Tuesday’s White House address, the president noted that he met with then-Prime Minister Golda Meir in 1973 as a young U.S. senator and she told him about the “secret weapon" of Israel: “We have no place else to go."
Biden’s relationship with Netanyahu, meanwhile, dates back to the 1980s when the future prime minister was serving at the Israeli embassy in Washington. While they have often been at odds, that familiarity has helped stabilize U.S.-Israeli relations.
Biden noted in 2014 that he inscribed a photograph for Netanyahu with this message: “Bibi, I don’t agree with a damn thing you say, but I love you."
Those bonds will be tested in the weeks and months ahead.
Catherine Lucey, Vivian Salama and Nancy A. Youssef contributed to this article.
