Biden wanted to avoid a regional war. Now he’s got one.
Michael R. Gordon , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 15 Apr 2024, 02:10 PM IST
SummaryHopes of containing the Gaza conflict ended with a barrage of Iranian missiles and drones aimed at Israel.
President Biden’s cardinal objective since the outset of the Gaza conflict in October has been to prevent a wider war in the Middle East.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less