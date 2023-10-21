Biden wanted to end ‘forever wars.’ Now he looks like a wartime president.

“I know these conflicts can seem far away. And it’s natural to ask: Why does this matter to America?" Biden said. “You know, history has taught us that when terrorists don’t pay a price for their terror, when dictators don’t pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos and death and more destruction. They keep going, and the cost and the threats to America and to the world keep rising."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}