Biden-Netanyahu relationship at boiling point as Rafah invasion looms
Dion Nissenbaum , Vivian Salama , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 15 Feb 2024, 09:55 AM IST
SummaryThe U.S. administration acknowledges waning influence over its closest Middle East ally.
The looming Israeli military plans to invade Rafah have exacerbated tensions between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and the Biden administration, which has grown increasingly frustrated with its attempts to rein in Israel’s military campaign.
