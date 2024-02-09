Biden’s Age Back in Spotlight After Special Counsel Report, Verbal Flubs

WASHINGTON—President Biden’s age and leadership abilities are under fresh scrutiny after a special counsel report on his handling of classified materials said he presented himself as an “elderly man with a poor memory," and after he repeatedly confused the names of past and present European leaders at campaign events this week.

As he seeks a second term, the 81-year-old president has been dogged by questions about his age, with polling showing that a majority of Americans have concerns about his advanced years. His aides have sought to show him as vigorous and up to the job, but the report and his verbal flubs this week only highlight how his age remains a liability for his campaign.

An investigation released Thursday by special counsel Robert Hur, a former U.S. attorney from Maryland during the Trump administration, said that no criminal charges were warranted against Biden but noted he was careless in holding on to classified documents from his time as vice president. The report portrayed the president as having “diminished faculties in advancing age," and displaying a “faulty memory" in interviews with investigators.

In combative remarks at the White House Thursday night, Biden pushed back against the report’s characterization of his recollections.

“My memory is fine. Take a look at what I’ve done since I’ve become president, " Biden said. He appeared incensed when he noted the special counsel had asked about the death of his son, Beau Biden, saying, “it wasn’t any of their damn business."

But his appearance included an additional flub when discussing the potential for a hostage deal in Gaza, in which he referred to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi as “the president of Mexico."

Democrats accused Hur of a politically motivated hit-job, drawing parallels to former FBI Director James Comey’s decision to recommend that Hillary Clinton not be prosecuted in 2016 over her use of a private email server while serving as secretary of state—but still accuse her of sloppily handling classified information. Jim Messina, a former adviser to President Obama, wrote on X that Hur “didn’t have a case against Biden, but he knew exactly how his swipes could hurt Biden politically."

Republicans pounced on the report. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement that “putting a ‘sympathetic,’ ‘elderly’ man who can’t remember major events from his own life back in the Oval Office would undoubtedly make America less safe."

Paul Begala, a Democratic strategist and former adviser to President Bill Clinton, said with the report, Biden is “being cleared legally and he’s being kneecapped politically." He said Biden’s age is “his biggest liability. Every politician has competing master narratives—the positive and the negative."

“Anything that feeds the negative master narrative is especially damaging," he said.

The report also came the same week Biden confused current and past European leaders at campaign events. Speaking in Las Vegas on Sunday, he described a gathering with fellow world leaders after he took office in 2021 and referred to “Mitterrand from France," instead of French President Emmanuel Macron. François Mitterrand was France’s leader from 1981 to 1995 and died in 1996.

During a New York fundraiser Wednesday, Biden spoke again about that meeting and described a moment when “Helmut Kohl of Germany looked at me." Kohl was chancellor of Germany from 1982 to 1998 and died in 2017.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday that other officials have mixed up names from time to time, name-dropping Republican officials she said had recently made flubs. “It happens to all of us and it is common," she said. Campaign officials argued that the GOP attacks are nothing new.

