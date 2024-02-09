Biden’s Age Back in Spotlight After Special Counsel Report, Verbal Flubs
SummaryThe report said President Biden presented himself as an “elderly man with a poor memory.” But Biden is pushing back: “My memory is fine.”
WASHINGTON—President Biden’s age and leadership abilities are under fresh scrutiny after a special counsel report on his handling of classified materials said he presented himself as an “elderly man with a poor memory," and after he repeatedly confused the names of past and present European leaders at campaign events this week.