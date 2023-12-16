Biden’s agenda hangs in balance as tough election year approaches

WASHINGTON—President Biden heads into the end of the year with deepening Democratic worries about his re-election, as his effort to aid allies in two wars hangs in the balance on Capitol Hill and an impeachment inquiry into him and his family moves forward.

At the same time, some rays of hope are peeking through for the incumbent as a tough 2024 contest looms, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average reaching a record high and—perhaps most important from an electoral perspective—consumer confidence rebounding this month faster than expected.

Still, a round of dismal polls is increasing jitters among Democrats, including some in the West Wing, who are worried that voters’ negative views on the president are going unchallenged. Those Democrats are growing impatient for a full-fledged campaign to start.

Those with concerns include former President Barack Obama, who “knows this is going to be a close race" and “feels that Democrats very well could lose" the 2024 election, according to a person familiar with his thinking. Obama worries that “the alternative is pretty dangerous for democracy," the person said.

The fate of the president’s priorities could be decided in the coming days. A legislative deal combining foreign aid and immigration changes is the subject of intense bipartisan negotiations in the Senate through this weekend. The package being discussed would provide billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan while tightening the U.S. asylum system and making it easier to deport migrants who are in the country illegally.

Even if Senate negotiators reach a deal and the White House signs off, it would still face hurdles. The measure would need to get 60 votes to advance in the Senate, and it has elements opposed by both conservatives and liberals. Speaker Mike Johnson (R., La.) would then need to decide whether to bring House members back from their districts for a high-stakes vote and, if so, when. He has insisted on tough immigration language in the bill.

Before letting lawmakers go home, Johnson blamed Democrats and the White House for the lack of a deal and said, “The House will not wait around to receive and debate a rushed product."

A White House spokesman, Andrew Bates, said Biden was pressing ahead on tackling the urgent national security needs of the American people, ranging from supporting Israel in its fight against Hamas to strengthening border security, “even if House Republicans find it so hard to keep up that they’re already on vacation."

A deal could improve the immediate outlook for Biden. It would keep Ukraine alive in its fight against Russia, which Biden has identified as a priority. And it would likely restore some Trump-era policies that Democrats dislike but address a problem that more Americans are concerned about.

“For him what’s most important is to get things done, and right now that’s hard," said Steve Elmendorf, a Democratic lobbyist. “If he can show, ‘I’m the adult in the room and I can get stuff done,’ that’s always to your benefit. Sometimes showing you can cut a deal and have your base mad at you has its own advantages."

Biden’s support for Israel, meanwhile, has drawn opposition from liberals and many young voters. Some administration aides this past week took the unusual step of protesting the war outside the White House—a reminder of how deeply the fighting in the Middle East is splitting the president’s coalition.

The president is dispatching top foreign policy aides to the Middle East with a tough message to Israel, telling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he has weeks to wind down the current phase of the war, which Biden said has included indiscriminate bombing.

Biden’s election brain trust, in the White House and in the campaign, project that they are unconcerned about Biden’s current standing and dismiss recent polls—including a Wall Street Journal survey that showed former President Donald Trump leading Biden by 4 percentage points—as insignificant a year out from the election. They say Biden has often been underestimated by his own party and has, in recent years at least, defied expectations.

They repeat a line that Biden favors: “Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative." The team believes that when voters are comparing Biden to Trump—particularly on issues such as abortion and Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election—the current president will have the edge.

The White House touted news of an improving economy on Friday. “Recent data certainly gives us more evidence that the width of the runway for a soft landing has gotten much bigger," said Lael Brainard, the National Economic Council director, on a call with reporters in which she focused on consistently low unemployment numbers, a decrease in the rate of inflation, and wage growth.

Republicans have continued to hammer Biden over inflation and said Democrats were out of touch in suggesting that regular people would feel the economy improving.

The past week illustrated some of the structural issues the president faces. His agenda has to make it through a GOP-controlled House of Representatives, the chamber that voted Wednesday to authorize an impeachment inquiry into the president.

On the same day, his son Hunter Biden thumbed his nose at Congress by failing to testify before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, defying a subpoena to appear in a private meeting for a transcribed interview. The younger Biden instead gave remarks outside the Capitol, reiterating that he was willing to testify in a public hearing but didn’t want to answer questions behind closed doors out of a concern that his remarks would be cherry-picked by Republicans and used against him unfairly.

The effort by the younger Biden put the White House in an awkward position. President Biden has sought to highlight the importance of the rule of law, but his spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre repeatedly declined to answer questions Wednesday about whether Biden believes Americans should comply with congressional subpoenas.

So far, efforts to impeach Biden haven’t revealed evidence that Biden financially benefited from his family’s business enterprises, but various committees have shown details about the extent to which relatives leaned on the Biden family name to make millions of dollars. Testimony has shown that Biden talked and met with his son’s business partners.

While Democratic lawmakers voted unanimously against authorizing the impeachment inquiry, many of them are nervous about Biden’s political standing heading into an election year when they will also be on the ballot.

“I want the president to do better," said Rep. Henry Cuellar (D., Texas), adding that he wants better poll numbers for the president “because that affects everybody."

Simon Rosenberg, a Democratic strategist who isn’t working on the Biden campaign, is less concerned about the polls but wants to see more urgency from the Biden campaign. “The general election is going to come quicker than we all expected," Rosenberg said. “I think it’s just time for the Biden campaign to turn on fully."

He is optimistic in part because Democrats have consistently outperformed expectations on Election Day, including in the recent contests in Virginia and Kentucky, and in the 2022 midterms.

“There’s something more powerful in our discourse, in our daily politics, than disappointment in Joe Biden and the Democrats—and that’s fear and opposition to MAGA," Rosenberg said.

