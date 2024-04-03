Biden’s approach to Israel-Gaza conflict angers both sides
Sabrina Siddiqui , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 03 Apr 2024, 10:41 AM IST
SummaryAn airstrike that killed seven aid workers exacerbated tensions on the left, while tougher rhetoric toward Israel risks alienating Jewish Americans.
WASHINGTON—The Israeli strike that killed seven aid workers in Gaza is the latest example of a persistent political problem for President Biden: his approach to the Israel-Hamas war has left him squeezed on both sides.
