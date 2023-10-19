Biden’s Gaza Response Frustrates Arab-Americans, Progressives

Biden has urged Israel to “uphold the rules of war" and aides say the president and other U.S. officials have encouraged their counterparts in private to show restraint. Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to several countries in the region to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which Biden identified as a priority last week. In a televised interview Sunday, Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, called for safe places for civilians “that will not be subject to military bombardment" and where there would be access to food, water, medicine and shelter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}