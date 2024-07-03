Biden’s worst liability isn’t his infirmity
SummaryIt’s his judgment. He has a special talent for making the worst possible choice out of all available options.
Joe Biden’s cheerleaders in the commentariat, having decided they can no longer pretend not to see the president’s decrepitude, are begging him not to run for re-election. A man so obviously infirm, they contend, isn’t likely to beat Donald Trump. Democratic officeholders think the same—though for a variety of reasons won’t say so openly.