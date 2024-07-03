Biden’s worst liability isn’t his infirmity

The president’s Ukraine policy has been an incoherent mess that only his aforementioned cheerleaders could praise. “It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and we end up having to fight about what to do and not do," Mr. Biden said before the invasion, signaling that Russian aggression would be met with minimal U.S. protest. Since the invasion, Mr. Biden has favored aid to Ukraine but made no attempt to explain the necessity of it. He has meanwhile withheld the most necessary arms from Ukraine. And his administration tells the Ukrainians what they can and can’t do with the weaponry—for example forbidding Ukraine from firing long-range missiles known as ATACMS into Russian territory and so allowing the Russians to keep their air bases out of range. The result: Ukraine can keep fighting, but can’t win.