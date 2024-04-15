Big oil companies warm to Biden after years of bad blood

For both of the top presidential candidates this year, there is a gulf between their campaign rhetoric and the governing reality. Biden stresses his green agenda and often criticizes the industry, but his administration is relatively pragmatic on many issues, oil executives say. Whereas Trump’s “drill, baby, drill" slogan is a regular part of his stump speech, his first administration was often chaotic and lacked regulatory thoroughness, which stalled some oil-and-gas projects in court. Trump has also been sharply critical of the industry-popular IRA.