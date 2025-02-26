Nitish Kumar expands Bihar cabinet: Seven new BJP MLAs sworn in as ministers ahead of state elections

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expanded his cabinet on Wednesday, 26 February, ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, bringing in seven new ministers from NDA ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held in November this year.

Seven new MLAs took oath at ministers of Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government. Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan administered the oath.

The current strength of the Bihar Cabinet is 30, with 15 BJP ministers, 13 JD(U), one from the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and an Independent. Six seats remain vacant. Following Wednesday's induction, the total strength is now 37.

Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary said, “I congratulate all seven ministers who will work for the development of Bihar under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar.”

Who are the BJP MLAs Inducted into Bihar Cabinet? BJP MLA from Darbhanga Sanjay Saraogi

BJP MLA from Biharsharif Dr Sunil Kumar

BJP MLA from Jale Jibesh Kumar

BJP MLA from Sahebganj Raju Kumar Singh

BJP MLA from Riga Moti Lal Prasad

BJP MLA from Amnour Krishan Kumar Mantoo

BJP MLA from Sikti Vijay Kumar Mandal In a notable development, Bihar Revenue Minister and BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal has announced his resignation from his ministerial post, citing the party's "One Person, One Post" policy.

Jaiswal, who held the crucial Revenue and Land Reform portfolio, was inducted into the cabinet in January last year after the BJP returned to power in the state with CM Nitish Kumar joining the NDA.

After 7 MLAs took oath, Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal told reporters, "Those who have been made ministers today have a long experience, and both the government and the public will benefit from it."

A Look at Bihar Cabinet Now As of the recent expansion on February 26, 2025, the Bihar cabinet has undergone significant changes. Here's an overview:

Total Ministers: The cabinet now includes 37 ministers

BJP Ministers: Initially, there were 15 BJP ministers. The expansion added 7 more BJP MLAs, including Sanjay Saraogi, Sunil Kumar, Jibesh Kumar, Raju Kumar Singh, Moti Lal Prasad, Vijay Kumar Mandal, and Krishan Kumar Mantoo.

JD(U) Ministers: There are 13 JD(U) ministers.

Other Parties: The cabinet also includes one minister from the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and one Independent MLA.