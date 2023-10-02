Bihar caste census: ‘Eye-wash’, says BJP; ‘need at all-India level’, say INDIA allies; top reactions
As per the report, around 85 percent of the state's population is comprised of EBCs, OBCs, SCs and STs.
The much-awaited caste census report was released by the Bihar government on October 2, which highlighted that the Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) comprise 63 percent of the state's 13 crore-population.
"Congratulations Bihar. We need caste census on all India level," veteran journalist Nikhil Wagle posted on X.
“This is the biggest thing in a while. Bihar has released caste survey figures. The first census data of 'all' castes in a state since 1931. Data confirms what anti-caste scholars and politicians have been saying for a while: UCs only 15% of population. Bahujans 85% (sic)," tweeted Shireen Azam, who is pursuing a PhD on caste among Muslims at the Oxford University.
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!