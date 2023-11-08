Bihar caste survey decoded: Data reveals alarming poverty, job challenges

The caste survey report in Bihar, which was tabled in the Assembly by Parliamentary Affairs Department Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Tuesday, has revealed alarming data on the jobs and poverty challenges in the state. According to the Bihar caste survey, 34.1 per cent of Bihar’s households are poor and only 1.57 per cent which is 2,049,370 of the state’s population are government employees.

WHAT DOES CASTE SURVEY SAY ABOUT POVERTY?

The Bihar caste survey presents a bleak portrayal of the poverty situation in the state as the government informed the state Assembly that one-third of the families survive on ₹200 per day, which is ₹6,000 a month, or less. It says 34.13 per cent of all families in Bihar earn up to ₹6,000 per month while 29.61 per cent survive on ₹10,000 or even less.

Only four per cent of the total population earns above ₹50,000 per month, with 28 per cent falling in the income range of ₹10,000 to ₹50,000.

Nearly 43 per cent of Scheduled Caste families and 42.70 per cent of families from Scheduled Tribes (over 20 per cent of Bihar) have been marked as poverty-stricken; 33.16 percent of individuals in the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and 33.58 percent in the Extremely Backward Classes (that is over 60 per cent of the state) face poverty in Bihar and 25.09 per cent of families in the General category are poor.

JOBS IN BIHAR, ACC TO CASTE SURVEY

The majority, accounting for 67.54 per cent (which is 88,291,275 people), is comprised of housewives and students in the state.

The survey indicated that government employees constitute just 1.57 per cent (2,049,370 individuals) of the state's population. Of these, 6.41 lakh persons are from upper castes.

The organised sector workers make up 1.22 per cent, while unorganised sector workers represent 2.14 per cent.

After the data was out, CM Nitish Kumar proposed an increase the quota from 50 per cent to 65 per cent and another 10 per cent for EWS. 16.73 per cent of the total population work as labourers.

LITERACY IN BIHAR

In Bihar, the literacy rate is higher among women and 79.7 per cent population is literate. The caste survey report says that around 6.11 per cent of the total population, that is nearly 80 lakh persons, are graduates in Bihar. According to the report, 24,534 people belonging to Other Reported Classes (ORC) have the maximum number of graduates, accounting for 13.45 per cent of their total population.

Of the 80 lakh, a total of 26,95,820 (13.41 per cent) graduates from the general category, adding altogether there are 7,83,050 Scheduled Caste graduates, which is a meagre 3.05 per cent of their total population.

Postgraduates are 10,76,700, which is 0.82 per cent of the population and people who have a PhD and the ones who are chartered accountants are merely 0.07 per cent.

Only 9.19 per cent people (1,20,12,146) have cleared their higher secondary examination and 14.71 per cent (19,22,99,97) have passed class 10, the report added.

