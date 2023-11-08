Bihar caste survey decoded: Data reveals alarming poverty, job challenges
One-third of families in Bihar survive on ₹200 per day, while only 4% of the population earns above ₹50,000 per month.
The caste survey report in Bihar, which was tabled in the Assembly by Parliamentary Affairs Department Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Tuesday, has revealed alarming data on the jobs and poverty challenges in the state. According to the Bihar caste survey, 34.1 per cent of Bihar’s households are poor and only 1.57 per cent which is 2,049,370 of the state’s population are government employees.