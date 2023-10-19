Nitish Kumar sees 'friend for life' in BJP, Union Minister Giriraj Singh says 'doors closed'
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday while pointing towards Bharatiya Janata Party leaders from the stage said 'All the people we have are our friends. You will remain connected to me as long as I live'
Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar on Thursday said 'You will remain connected to me as long as I live' while pointing to a Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader. CM Nitish Kumar was speaking at the convocation ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Motihari.