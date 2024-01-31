Nitish Kumar accuses Rahul Gandhi of taking ‘fake credit’ for Bihar caste census: ‘Was urging INDIA bloc to…’
Janata Dal (United) stalwart Nitish Kumar accuses the INDIA bloc of inaction in seat-sharing agreements for Lok Sabha elections. He also criticises Rahul Gandhi for falsely claiming credit for Bihar caste census.
Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar has spoken on the INDIA bloc that he quit, after orchestrating its formation. Addressing reporters on Wednesday, Nitish Kumar said that he had urged the opposition INDIA bloc to use a different name for the coalition.
Justifying his move to join the rival National Democratic Alliance, the Janata Dal (United) stalwart accused the alliance of inaction regarding finalising seat-sharing agreements for the Lok Sabha assembly elections. Earlier, Nitish Kumar had cited the state of affairs being "not right" under the Mahagathbandhan alliance as his reason for quitting.
Nitish Kumar also attacked Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi, saying he is trying to claim fake credit for the Bihar caste census.
"Has he forgotten when the caste census happened? I conducted it in the presence of 9 parties. In 2019-2020, I would talk about conducting caste census everywhere, from assembly to public meetings... He is taking fake credit, what can I do? Let it be," he added.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday resumed his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' with a roadshow in Bihar’s Katihar district.
On ED action against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in land-for job scam case, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said, “Everyone is aware about the allegations on him (Lalu Prasad Yadav), investigation is underway. I am not aware about it much. Neither I have asked about it, nor anyone has told me anything about it."
