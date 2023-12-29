Bihar CM Nitish Kumar handed JD(U) mantle for second time; here's why Lalan Singh resigned
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said in the executive meeting that he was not personally keen to take over as the party's president but will abide by the decision of national executive members who heartily endorsed the development
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was handed the reins of the Janata Dal (United) for the second time, after Lalan Singh stepped down at the closed-door meeting of the party's national executive in national capital Delhi on Friday. Notably, Lalan Singh had been denying any leadership change ahead of this meeting. The executive meeting of JD(U) members lauded CM Nitish Kumar's role in bringing together opposition parties and spearheading the demand for caste census.