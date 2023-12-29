Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was handed the reins of the Janata Dal (United) for the second time, after Lalan Singh stepped down at the closed-door meeting of the party's national executive in national capital Delhi on Friday. Notably, Lalan Singh had been denying any leadership change ahead of this meeting. The executive meeting of JD(U) members lauded CM Nitish Kumar's role in bringing together opposition parties and spearheading the demand for caste census. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is the second time CM Nitish Kumar will become the new president of JD(U), he became the party's supremo in 2016 after replacing Sharad Yadav.

Lalan Singh, a confidant of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar turned in his resignation, and recommended Nitish Kumar take over the reins.

JD(U) leader and Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary offered an explanation for the leadership change ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Choudhary said Lalan Singh told CM Nitish Kumar that he would be busy with the upcoming general elections, and wanted to hand over the reins of the party to him.

The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections are due to be held within the next four months.

Lalan Singh stepped down at the closed-door meeting and proposed Nitish Kumar's name, saying the Bihar CM's leadership will be needed at this crucial juncture in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls while he will be busy fighting his own election.

Lalan Singh currently represents Munger constituency in Lok Sabha.

Notably, JD(U) is part of the opposition INDIA bloc.

Lalan Singh's leadership style was also criticised by several leaders within the party in their recent interactions with Kumar, news agency PTI reported.

Amid reports of rift within the party, chief minister Nitish Kumar has worked to project a picture of unity by keeping him by his side.

Nitish Kumar said in the executive meeting that he was not personally keen to take over as the party's president but will abide by the decision of national executive members who heartily endorsed the development.

Among several proposals discussed in the meeting was Nitish Kumar's leadership in pushing for caste census and getting a "caste survey" done in Bihar, leading to the state government enhancing the reservation from the existing 60 per cent to 75 per cent.

Lalan Singh had on Thursday rebuffed reports about his likely departure as JD(U) president and any rift within the party.

"You are trying to set the narrative... JD(U) is one and will remain united," he said in response to the media's queries on his resignation and differences in the party, asserting that it is a routine meeting, a view also echoed by Nitish Kumar before he boarded the flight from Patna to Delhi.

"If I have to resign, I will call you (mediapersons) and consult you about what to write in the resignation letter so that you can go to the BJP office and get the draft," Lalan Singh had said sarcastically.

