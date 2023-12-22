2024 Lok Sabha Polls: Can Nitish Kumar's plan to redevelop Sitamarhi act as a challenge to BJP's Ayodhya move?
Nitish Kumar's decision to redevelop space related to Sita has earned him allegations of practicing 'soft Hindutva' ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls.
The upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections will see both Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc pull all stop to make headway in a bid to win India's governance seat.