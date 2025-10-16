Bihar election: A flood of cash promises—can the state afford them?
Bihar, India’s poorest state, faces mass migration due to a lack of opportunities in the state. But political parties are offering quick election fixes, relying on cash handouts.
For Bihar, India’s poorest state by income and third-largest by population, this election campaign has brought a deluge of cash promises. Beyond the now-familiar ritual of pre-election cash transfers to women, political parties have pledged free electricity, unemployment doles for youth, and additional pensions for the elderly. Where the money will come from to fund these initiatives remains unanswered.