Bihar Election 2025: Women want Nitish Kumar, youth want Tejashwi Yadav as next CM, new opinion poll suggests

A new pre-poll survey revealed that women in Bihar are likely to vote for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), while most men could vote for the Mahagathbandhan.

The opinion poll released by InkInsight earlier this May also suggests that the Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar is women's top choice for Bihar Chief Minister, while Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav is the popular choice among the youth.

InkInsight Opinion Poll is titled 'Bihar's First & Biggest Opinion Poll Tracker'. As many as 5,145 people across 194 of 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar participated in the opinion poll. The survey was condcted between April 1 to April 30, 2025.

For the unversed, Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are part of the NDA in Bihar, while Tejashwi Yadav's RJD and the Congress are part of the grand Alliance or the Mahagathbandhan.

Bihar Election: Who will youth vote for? The youth in Bihar may prefer to vote for the NDA, but want RJD's Tejashwi Yadav as the CM, revealed the InkInsight opinion poll.

Around 44.6 percent of those surveyed in the 18-29 years age-group said they prefer to vote for the NDA, while 39.5 percent said they prefer to vote for the Mahagathbandhan. Only 0.76 percent said they will vote for the Jan Suraj Party.

However, Tejashwi Yadav holds a strong lead over his competitors as the CM face. Around 42 percent of people who were surveyed in the 18-29 age group preferred Tejashwi Yadav as the next Bihar CM.

Only 27.7 percent of those surveyed in that age-group voted in favour of the incumbent CM, Nitish Kumar. Around 2 percent chose Jan Suraaj Party leader Prashant Kishor, 7 percent chose LJP's Chirag Paswan, 1.61 percent chose BJP minister Samrat Chaudhary and 13.39 percent said they want a "new face from BJР."

The survey also mentioned CM choice for those in the age-groups 30-39 years (Tejashwi Yadav), 40-49 years (Nitish Kumar), 50-59 years (Nitish Kumar) and those above 60 (Tejashwi Yadav).

Credit: InkInsight

Bihar Election: Who will women vote for? The NDA is the top choice of majority of women in Bihar. The opinion poll suggested that 60.4 percent of women are likely to vote for the NDA, while only 28.4 percent may choose Mahagathbandhan.

Around 45 percent women surveyed said they want Nitish Kumar as the Bihar Chief Minister, while around 31 percent said they want Tejashwi Yadav as the chief minister, revealed the InkInsight Opinion Poll.

Notably, majority of the men (45.8 percent) said they would prefer Tejashwi Yadav as the CM.

Not Nitish Kumar, but Tejashwi Yadav is OVERALL top CM choice The InkInsight Opinion Poll is the second opinion poll that placed Tejashwi Yadav as the top choice for the Bihar CM post. As many as 39 percent of all the people surveyed in the opinion poll said they want Tejashwi Yadav as the Bihar CM. Around 34 percent chose Nitish Kumar as the CM.

Credit: InkInsight

Earlier, a C-Voter survey indicated that Tejashwi Yadav is the most preferred candidate to be the next Bihar Chief Minister. Analyst-turned-politician Prashant Kishor grabbed the second spot in the ranking. Nitish Kumar was third in the rank.

Also Read | Bihar Election Results 2024: Full list of winners in Lok Sabha election