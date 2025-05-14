Bihar Election: Rahul Gandhi to launch ‘Nyay Samvad’ in Darbhanga on May 15 | What to expect

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will visit Bihar to launch the Congress' 'Nyay Samvad' or 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad' on Thursday, May 15. The announcement came ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections, which is slated for later this year.

What to expect from Congress' 'Nyay Samvad'? Kanhaiya Kumar, the national in charge of NSUI, said at a press conference in Patna on Tuesday that the Congress is set to launch a state-wide Nyay Samvad (Justice Dialogue) campaign across Bihar starting on May 15.

"The central theme of this campaign will be education. It also focuses on jobs, participation and different sections of the society," Kumar said.

He said the Congress leaders will speak with people from different sections of the society, understand "their grief and problems — based on which, the party will create a 'Nyay patra' for the upcoming elections.

Kumar also said that as part of the "Nyay Samvad", Rahul Gandhi will visit Bihar and interact with students by visiting colleges, universities and hostels in Darbhanga on May 15.

Kumar informed that other Congress leaders would visit SC-ST hostels, OBC, women hostels and minority hostels and would talk to students to understand their problems related to education.

The Congress leader said, "The feedback received from students will be used in making of Nyay Patra, a charter of promises that we shall fulfil if the INDIA bloc forms the next government in Bihar".

"The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha will be in Darbhanga on May 15 when more than 60 national-level leaders of the Congress will be in various parts of the state to launch the Shiksha Nyay Yatra", Kanhaiya Kumar said.

Kumar alleged that the students of Bihar have been facing problems like “delayed academic sessions, question paper leaks and repression of protests by state government when they raise their voice.”

Bihar Election 2025 The Assembly election is barely a few months away in Bihar, which has been ruled by BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for close to two decades. The Election Commission is yet to announce dates for election in Bihar. The polls are likley to be held between October and November this year.

This year, the contest will be between Nitish Kumar's (JDU) and BJP-led NDA, and the Mahagathbandhan led by the Congress and Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).