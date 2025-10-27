‘Kya ab Bihar ki baari hai’ echoes once again
Summary
Government data reveals that the twin intervention by the state government and the society has helped the women take a giant leap. In 2000, women’s literacy rate in Bihar was 33%, which is now 73.91%.
To begin with, I request the leaders sweating it out in Bihar’s electoral fray, please don’t bother to look for poll math here, as it’s a collage of massive changes and its enduring pain and the resultant cry.
