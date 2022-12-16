Bihar hooch tragedy: CM Nitish Kumar's 'no compensation' claim sparks row

Bihar hooch tragedy: CM Nitish Kumar's 'no compensation' claim sparks row1 min read . 02:46 PM IST
- Earlier in the day, opposition MLAs created a ruckus in the Assembly just as current deputy CM, the RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, began to speak.
A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the the state Assembly said no compensation would be given to the families of those killed by spurious liquor, opposition leader Vijay Sinha marched Friday to governor Phagu Chauhan's residence to protest the hooch tragedy.
In the hooch tragedy, atleast 50 died, claimed news agency ANI.
Sinha accused the ruling government of hiding the death toll by burning bodies and Modi demanded the CM apologise for his 'sharabi' remarks.
Yadav on Thursday claimed that BJP-ruled states 'come among top three-four states (in terms of deaths due to spurious liquor)'. "... agenda of BJP is to only spread hatred and lies."
While addressing the Assembly, Kumar had said, "... have been appealing - if you drink, you will die...those who talk in favour of drinking will not bring any good to you...", adding no compensation would be given to the families of those killed by spurious liquor.
Kumar's warning arrived for the second time in this week, as he reasoned that in a state where liquor was banned the products available were expected to be spurious. He had asked people to avoid consuming these.
On Wednesday too, the CM hit out at detractors over his 'no liquor' stance, and shouted at BJP MLAs entering the Well of the House. "You are doing the wrong thing by opposing liquor prohibition. This cannot be tolerated... just remove all these people," he declared.
Since April 2016, the sale and consumption of alcohol was completely banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government, however the implementation has been patchy.
With agency inputs.