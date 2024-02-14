Nitish Kumar headed Janata Dal (United)'s MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar filed an FIR in Patna claiming that he was offered “a ministry and ₹5 crore" by the a party colleague for switching over to the RJD-led 'Mahagathbandhan' ahead of the trust vote.. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sudhanshu Shekhar told news agency ANI, “I am loyal towards my leader...I have given all the details in the FIR... I am under no pressure... I got a huge offer... I was offered a ministry and Rs. 5 crore... I received a call through the Internet. They wanted to meet me but I did not give them time..."

Sudhanshu Shekhar lodged an FIR against his own party colleague on charges of horse trading. The case was lodged at Kotwali police station here by Sudhanshu Shekhar, who represents the Harlakhi seat in Madhubani district, said Krishna Murari Prasad, Patna Deputy Superintendent of Police (law and order). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shekhar has named party colleague Sanjeev Kumar in the FIR.

The new NDA government headed by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar won the trust vote on Monday. Three MLAs of the RJD, the Mahagathbandhan's largest constituent, had switched over to the ruling coalition before the confidence vote.

The JD(U) MLA, in his complaint, accused a party colleague of offering him the princely amount, or settle for a cabinet berth in the new government, for helping the opposition grouping turn the tables on the BJP-led coalition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also accused another JD(U) MLA of "trying to kidnap" two other legislators of the party to prevent them from taking part in the trust vote.

"In the entire episode, the role of JD(U) MLA from Parbatta assembly seat, Dr Sanjeev Kumar is doubtful. He (Sanjeev) had been luring the party MLAs to cast votes in favour of RJD," Sudhanshu alleged in the FIR.

Reacting to Sudhanshu Shekhar's allegations, Sanjeev Kumar told reporters, “I am innocent and I accept Nitish Kumar ji as my leader. As far as allegations levelled by my party MLA (Sudhanshu), I can say with full confidence that he (Sudhanshu) is being used as a tool by a section of the party leaders against me." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

