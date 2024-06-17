Bihar Lok Sabha Elections: Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) MP from Sitamarhi, Devesh Chandra Thakur, stirred controversy on Monday by stating he would not address requests from Muslim and Yadav communities in his Lok Sabha constituency, citing their lack of support in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

A video of the JD(U) MP from Sitamarhi has been widely shared on social media, where he is seen ranting and venting out his disappointment with the Muslim and Yadav community in Bihar.

JD(U) MP Thakur questioned why he should not see the lantern (RJD's symbol) and Lalu Yadav's face in theirs (Muslim and Yadav community), similar to how they saw Narendra Modi's image in the arrow (JDU's symbol).

"Those (from Muslim and Yadav communities) who want to come can come, have tea and snacks, and then leave, but don't expect any help. When you saw Narendra Modi's image in the arrow (JD-U's symbol), why shouldn't I see the lantern (RJD's symbol) and Lalu Yadav's face in yours?"

Thakur shared a narrative: "A person from the Muslim community came to me for some work. I clearly told him that he had come for the first time so that I wouldn't say much. Otherwise, I don't let go easily. I asked him if he voted for the RJD? And interestingly, he agreed. I told him to have tea and leave. I won't do your work".

Meanwhile, the RJD responded sharply to Thakur, reminding him that despite his party's alliance with the BJP, he has now been elected to represent Sitamarhi in Lok Sabha.

"Any leader, be it an MP, MLA or even a Prime Minister, does not belong to any caste or community. When he wins an election, he becomes the representative of an area. Devesh Chandra Thakur is now an elected MP of Sitamarhi. For him, every person in that area should be equal, and he should work for everyone without categorising caste and community. Though his party is in alliance with the BJP, he should not get saffronised," RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwary said.

Devesh Chandra Thakur, who ran on a JD(U) ticket in Bihar, won the Sitamarhi Lok Sabha seat by over 51,000 votes, beating Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) 's Arjun Rai.

