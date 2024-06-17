Bihar JD(U) MP from Sitamarhi refuses to work for Muslims and Yadavs, says ‘they can have tea, snacks, and leave’
JD(U) MP Devesh Chandra Thakur refuses to help Muslim and Yadav communities in Sitamarhi, Bihar, citing lack of support in recent Lok Sabha elections, sparking controversy.
Bihar Lok Sabha Elections: Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) MP from Sitamarhi, Devesh Chandra Thakur, stirred controversy on Monday by stating he would not address requests from Muslim and Yadav communities in his Lok Sabha constituency, citing their lack of support in the recent Lok Sabha elections.