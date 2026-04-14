Bihar CM Announcement LIVE Updates: Nitish Kumar resigns as state's longest-serving CM; says ‘We bow to PM Modi…’

Bihar CM Announcement LIVE Updates: Nitish Kumar resigned as Bihar Chief Minister (CM) on Tuesday, April 14. He submitted his resignation to Nitish Kumar submits his resignation to Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd) at Lok Bhavan in Patna.
Nitish Kumar's resignation paved the way for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to appoint its leader as the new CM. This will be the first time that Bihar will get a Chief Minister from the BJP.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary's has emerged as the top frontrunner to become the CM.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates on Nitish Kumar's resignation and to check who will take CM seat this time.
On the resignation of CM Nitish Kumar as Bihar CM, Union Minister Chirag Paswan says, "Today is a really important day for Bihar. After this day, Bihar will head towards a new beginning and we will also see the end of an era. For more than 2 decades, CM Nitish Kumar, his tenure, his work style, and the benefit of his experience received by Bihar and the people of Bihar pulled the state out of jungle raj and brought it here. From here, we can hope for a new Bihar, Viksit Bihar...I believe that after a few hours, when the name of the new Leader is officially announced, the new CM will also make the state Viksit Bihar with Nitish Kumar's experience and guidance..."
BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh says, "When Nitish Kumar became the Chief Minister, he had become so as part of the NDA. Even today, whoever becomes the leader, will become the Chief Minister of the NDA; this should remain clear..."
Bihar Minister Renu Devi said, "There is an NDA meeting, today there is a meeting of the legislative party."
After resigning as the CM of Bihar, Nitish Kumar posted on X, "You know that on 24 November 2005, the NDA government was formed in the state for the first time. Since then, the rule of law has prevailed in the state, and we have been continuously engaged in development work. The government has worked for the development of all sections of society from the very beginning—whether Hindus, Muslims, upper castes, backward classes, extremely backward classes, Dalits, or Mahadalits—work has been done for everyone. Work has been done in every sector, whether education, health, roads, electricity, or agriculture. A lot of work has also been done for women and youth.
In recent times, this work has been taken even further. For the next five years, that is, from 2025 to 2030, the formation of 7 Nishchay-3 has been done. This will lead to even more work, as a result of which Bihar will advance significantly. The Center is also providing full cooperation in Bihar's development. For this, we bow to the honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Bihar will develop even faster and join the top states of the country, thereby making an important contribution to the progress of the nation.
We have done a lot of work for the people of Bihar. For so many days, we have continuously served the people. We had decided that we would now leave the post of Chief Minister, and therefore, after today's cabinet meeting, we met the honorable Governor and submitted our resignation to him. Now the new government will look after the work here. The new government will have my full cooperation and guidance. Even ahead, a lot of very good work will be done, and Bihar will advance a great deal.
I extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone and offer my best wishes."
Nitish Kumar posted on X: "...We had decided that I would now leave the post of Chief Minister, and therefore, after today's cabinet meeting, I met the Governor and submitted my resignation to him. Now the new government will look after the work here. The new government will have my full cooperation and guidance. Even ahead, a lot of very good work will be done, and Bihar will advance a great deal..."
The longest-serving CM of Bihar Nitish Kumar submits his resignation to Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd) at Lok Bhavan in Patna, news agency ANI reported. He took oath as a Member of the Rajya Sabha on April 10.
Outgoing Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has arrived at Lok Bhavan in Patna. He will meet the governor and resign today from the CM post.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recommended dissolution of his cabinet on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported. The move comes as Nitish Kumar prepared to set his foot in the Rajya Sabha, leaving his Bihar CM post. He has been the longest serving Chief Minister of Bihar.
What's next?
Nitish Kumar is likley to meet Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain on Tuesday to submit his resignation from the CM post, state minister Ram Kripal Yadav said. As per reports, he was to resign around 3:00 pm today.
Kumar, the state's longest-serving chief minister, informed his cabinet colleagues about his decision to dissolve the council of ministers, a constitutional requirement before tendering his resignation as the CM to the governor, Yadav told reporters here after a cabinet meeting.