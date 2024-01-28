Bihar news: Nitish Kumar takes fifth flip: here's a flashback of JD(U) leader's politics
Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM and dissolves government, likely to take oath as CM again today evening. This is the fifth time Nitish Kumar has switched sides, joining the BJP-led NDA in Bihar politics.
Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar on 28 January resigned as Bihar chief minister after severing ties with the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ to break away from the ruling government. Nitish Kumar who left no stone unturned in uniting the opposition to take on PM Modi in the Lok Sabha polls has jumped ship once again back to the BJP-led NDA in less than 18 months. This also comes as the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections are due which is to be held within the next four months.