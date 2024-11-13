Nitish Kumar tries to touch PM Modi’s feet at Darbhanga event, see what he did next

The latest incident happened on Wednesday November 13, when PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of AIIMS Dharbhanga and inaugurated development projects worth 12,000 in Bihar.

Published13 Nov 2024, 03:50 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a conversation with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the foundation stone laying of AIIMS and inauguration of development works, in Darbhanga on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a conversation with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the foundation stone laying of AIIMS and inauguration of development works, in Darbhanga on Wednesday.(PM Modi)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tried to touch the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event in Darbhanga on Wednesday – a gesture that drew criticism in the past. A video of the incident went viral on Wednesday.

In the video, Nitish Kumar could be seen bending down to touch PM Narendra Modi's feet at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Darbhanga AIIMS. However, PM Modi stopped him. He, instead, stood up from his chair to greet Kumar. PM Modi and Kumar then greeted each other by shaking hands.

 

Nitish Kumar has touched PM Modi's feet in the past as well, criticism from other political leaders in the state. In June this year, Kumar tried to touched the feet of PM Modi during the meeting of NDA Parliamentary Party, just ahead of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) forming the government after the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Political strategist and leader Prashant Kishor had then criticised Kumar, saying that the Bihar Chief Minister "sold the pride of the state people" and even "touched the feet" to ensure his own continuance in power.

During the event, PM Modi said, “Our government has always stood for the development of the people of the country. We have laid the foundation and inaugurated development works worth 12,000 crores in a single program...”

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar said, “Today is an important day as PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Darbhanga AIIMS. In 2003, the then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, it was decided to open the first AIIMS of Bihar in Patna. The healthcare of system of Bihar has improved drastically. Later, it was decided that another AIIMS will also open in some time...”

Former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is in the Opposition now, also reacted, saying, ...We took it (AIIMS) to Sobhan, these people wanted it to be built in DMCH (Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital Campus). We said it should not be built in DMCH, it should be built outside so that Darbhanga city can expand. The delay happened because of the central government... The central government is responsible for the work not being done."

First Published:13 Nov 2024, 03:50 PM IST
Nitish Kumar tries to touch PM Modi's feet at Darbhanga event, see what he did next

