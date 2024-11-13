The latest incident happened on Wednesday November 13, when PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of AIIMS Dharbhanga and inaugurated development projects worth ₹ 12,000 in Bihar.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tried to touch the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event in Darbhanga on Wednesday – a gesture that drew criticism in the past. A video of the incident went viral on Wednesday.

In the video, Nitish Kumar could be seen bending down to touch PM Narendra Modi's feet at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Darbhanga AIIMS. However, PM Modi stopped him. He, instead, stood up from his chair to greet Kumar. PM Modi and Kumar then greeted each other by shaking hands.

Nitish Kumar has touched PM Modi's feet in the past as well, criticism from other political leaders in the state. In June this year, Kumar tried to touched the feet of PM Modi during the meeting of NDA Parliamentary Party, just ahead of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) forming the government after the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Political strategist and leader Prashant Kishor had then criticised Kumar, saying that the Bihar Chief Minister "sold the pride of the state people" and even "touched the feet" to ensure his own continuance in power.

The latest incident happened on Wednesday November 13, when PM laid the foundation stone of AIIMS Dharbhanga and inaugurated development projects worth ₹12,000 in Bihar.

During the event, PM Modi said, "Our government has always stood for the development of the people of the country. We have laid the foundation and inaugurated development works worth ₹12,000 crores in a single program..."

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar said, “Today is an important day as PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Darbhanga AIIMS. In 2003, the then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, it was decided to open the first AIIMS of Bihar in Patna. The healthcare of system of Bihar has improved drastically. Later, it was decided that another AIIMS will also open in some time..."