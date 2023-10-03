Bihar's caste census is the Queen's Gambit of INDIA bloc against BJP-led NDA for 2024 Lok Sabha Polls
At present, the Supreme Court-mandated reservation is at 50%. However, states like Tamil Nadu, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh have passed laws to exceed the mark
The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar might have played a major card by publishing the Bihar Caste Census on Gandhi Jayanti, also months ahead of the crucial assembly polls to be held in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh. Not to forget the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.