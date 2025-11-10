In Bihar elections, it’s Nitish Kumar vs Nitish Kumar
Ruhi Tewari 11 min read 10 Nov 2025, 05:00 pm IST
Summary
Nitish Kumar’s two-decade rule is his strength and weakness, with visible infrastructure gains clashing with public exhaustion and his failure to tackle outward migration. Voters are now divided between memory of ‘jungle raj’ and yearning for ‘badlaav’ (change).
Bettiah/Gaya/Darbhanga/Patna: On the face of it, the 2025 assembly election in Bihar is a battle between chief minister Nitish Kumar and the opposition’s main face, Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
