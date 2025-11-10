In Bihar elections, it’s Nitish Kumar vs Nitish Kumar

In Motihari’s Pipra village, a young Shilpi Kumari sits on the verandah of her marital home, flanked by her four-year-old child and visiting mother. Widowed at a young age, Kumari would be worried about her future, but for Kumar. “I will vote for the first time, and I am clear I will vote for Nitish Kumar and Modi. Both these leaders do so much for women, from toilets to children’s education and other aid, we have got everything," she says. “I am just waiting to receive my ₹10,000 promised by the chief minister, and with that, I will start a small beauty parlour."