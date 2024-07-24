Bihar’s Anti-Paper Leak Bill proposes ‘10 years in jail, fine of at least ₹1 crore’ as punishment

Bihar Assembly passes Anti-Paper Leak Bill amid Opposition walkout. The Bill proposes strict penalties for malpractices in government recruitment exams.

Updated24 Jul 2024, 08:44 PM IST
INDIA bloc legislators demonstrating during Monsoon Session outside of Bihar Assembly in Patna, Bihar, India, Wednesday,24, 2024
INDIA bloc legislators demonstrating during Monsoon Session outside of Bihar Assembly in Patna, Bihar, India, Wednesday,24, 2024

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Assembly, on Wednesday 24 July, passed the Anti-Paper Leak Bill with a voice-vote. The Opposition staged a walkout while the Bihar Assembly passed the Bihar Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024.

What is Anti-Paper Leak Bill?

The Anti-Paper Leak Bill introduced by State Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Kumar Chaudhary aims to combat malpractices in government recruitment exams.

The Bill was passed with a voice vote amidst a walkout by the Opposition.

The Anti-Paper Leak Bill proposes penalties for those involved in malpractices, including a minimum prison sentence of 10 years and a fine of at least 1 crore.

"If any agencies are involved in malpractices, it proposes 10 years of imprisonment and a minimum fine of 1 crore for the criminals. That is why this strict law has been made, and we hope that the future of bright and hardworking students of Bihar will be secure." Vijay Kumar Chaudhary told reporters on Wednesday.

“You all know that right now, the issue of NEET is ongoing, which reached the Supreme Court. It is true that today there is a need to restore transparency and credibility in public examinations. Those who use unfair means play with the future of the intelligent, hardworking students of our state”, Chaudhary noted.

NEET-UG 2024 Paper Leak Case

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, upheld the validity of the NEET-UG 2024 examination held on May 5, dismissing calls for its cancellation.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, alongside Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, asserted that no substantial evidence exists to suggest a systemic breach or widespread leakage of the exam's question paper.

Despite acknowledging localized leaks in Hazaribagh and Patna, the bench concluded that these incidents did not undermine the overall integrity of the NEET-UG process nationwide.

First Published:24 Jul 2024, 08:44 PM IST
