Billionaire ministers in PM Modi 3.0 cabinet. Who are the 5 richest? Find details here
PM Modi Cabinet 3.0: Out of the 71 ministers analysed, 70, or 99 per cent, are crorepatis. Their average assets stand at ₹107.94 crore. Six ministers have declared assets worth more than ₹100 crore, an ADR report said.
As many as 28 ministers in the 72-member Union Council of Ministers led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to an analysis by election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). Nineteen ministers have declared serious criminal cases, including cases related to murder attempts, kidnapping, and crimes against women, the ADR analysis said.