As many as 28 ministers in the 72-member Union Council of Ministers led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to an analysis by election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). Nineteen ministers have declared serious criminal cases, including cases related to murder attempts, kidnapping, and crimes against women, the ADR analysis said.

Two ministers in the Modi 3.0 have declared cases related to attempt to murder against themselves, ADR said. They are Shantanu Thakur and Sukanta Majumdar, both from West Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 71 ministers in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government took oath at a mega ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. The BJP has kept most of the top ministries with it, while 11 leaders from the NDA allies also took oath on Sunday. The portfolios were allocated on Monday.

99% crorepatis

Out of the 71 ministers analysed, 70 (99 per cent) are crorepatis. The average assets of 71 ministers analysed is ₹107.94 crore. Six ministers have declared more than ₹100 crore worth of assets, the ADR report said.

Minister Party Total Assets Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani TDP ₹ 5705 Crore+ Jyotiraditya M. Scindia BJP ₹ 425 Crore+ HD Kumaraswamy JD(S) ₹ 217 Crore+ Ashwini Vaishnaw BJP ₹ 144 Crore+ Rao Inderjit Singh BJP ₹ 121 Crore+ Piyush Goyal BJP ₹ 110 Crore+

The new council of ministers led by PM Modi has 61 members from the BJP and 11 leaders from the NDA allies. Of the 72 ministers, 43 have three or more terms in Parliament, and 39 were ministers in the Union government earlier.

Pemmasani, the richest minister in the cabinet, is the Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications. Scindia is the Union Minister for Communications. Kumaraswamy is the Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, while Vaishnaw is the Union Minister for Railways, I&B, Electronics and IT. Piyush Goyal is the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry.

Rao Inderjit Singh, the Gurgaon MP, is the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Statistics, Planning and Culture.

The assets of these ministers have been calculated by ADR based on the election affidavits filed before contesting the Lok Sabha polls. The elections were held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The result was announced on June 4.

