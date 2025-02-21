CM Rekha Gupta’s Delhi cabinet: 2 out of 7 ministers are billionaires; average assets exceed ₹50 crore

  • The BJP's victory in the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections marked a significant shift, ending a 27-year gap. The new cabinet, led by CM Rekha Gupta, features two billionaires among its ministers.

Delhi cabinet: 2 out of 7 ministers are billionaires; average assets exceed ₹50 crore(PTI)

Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, among other names, are bound to cross anyone's mind when we talk about billionaires in India. However, a close look at the financial details of the newly sworn-in Delhi cabinet ministers reveals some more names could also be added to the list.

Two of the seven ministers in the Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led cabinet (29 per cent) are billionaires, according to an analysis by election watchdog Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR). The average asset of all seven ministers is worth 56.03 crore, according to the ADR report.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her six ministers in the BJP-led government took oath at a mega ceremony at the Ramlila Grounds in Delhi, on Thursday, February 20. The portfolios were also allocated the same day.

Billionaires of the Delhi cabinet

Two of the seven ministers in CM Rekha Gupta's cabinet have declared more than 100 crore worth of assets, the ADR report said.

 

Minister Name PortfolioTotal assets declared 
Manjinder Singh SirsaFood and Civil Supplies, Forest and Environment, Industries 248 Cr +
Parvesh VermaPWD, Legislative Affairs, Irrigation and flood control (I&FC), Water, Gurudwara elections 115 Cr +
Ashish SoodHome, Education, Higher Education, Training and Technical Education, Power, Urban Development 9 Cr +
Ravinder Indraj SinghSocial Welfare, SC and ST welfare, Cooperatives, Elections 7 Cr +
Rekha Gupta (Chief Minister)Finance, Planning, GAD, Women and Child Development (WCD), Revenue, Land and Building, I&PR, Vigilance, AR 5 Cr +
Pankaj SinghHealth and Family Welfare, Transport, IT 4 Cr +
Kapil MishraLaw and Justice, Labour, Employment, Art and Culture, Language, Tourism 1 Cr +
Were there any billionaires in 2015, 2020 Delhi Cabinet?

The BJP's historic win in Delhi in the 2025 Assembly Elections marked an end to the party's 27-year drought in the national capital. Interestingly, the 2015 and 2020 cabinets led by the Aam Admi Party (AAP) did not have any billionaire ministers.

In 2020, five out of seven (71 per cent) of the cabinet ministers were ‘crorepatis’, with average assets worth 8.96 crore. In 2015, the average assets of the ministers were 2.69 crore, according to ADR reports from that year.

