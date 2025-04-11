BJP, AIADMK reunite for Tamil Nadu elections, Palaniswami to lead the charge

After breaking away from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in September 2023 over certain comments made by then Tamil Nadu chief Annamalai, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is back in the fold.

Moments after holding a meeting with top AIADMK leaders, Union Minister Amit Shah announced that the BJP would be contesting the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections, scheduled for 2026, in alliance with the regional party under the banner of NDA.

“AIADMK and BJP leaders have decided that AIADMK, BJP and all the alliance parties will contest the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu together as NDA,” Amit Shah said, adding that the elections will be fought under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami.

