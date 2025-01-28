BJP raised record ₹1,685 crore via Electoral Bonds in FY24 amid declining donation share

In FY 2023-24, BJP amassed 1,685 crore through Electoral Bonds, marking a historic high despite a decrease in their share of total donations. The annual audit reveals key insights into party financing as it prepared for the Lok Sabha elections last year.

Reported By Gulam Jeelani
Updated28 Jan 2025, 12:03 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Manohar Lal, Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and other leaders during a rally at Rohini area, ahead of the elections, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Manohar Lal, Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and other leaders during a rally at Rohini area, ahead of the elections, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (PTI)

Electoral bonds constituted the largest source of income for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in FY 2023-24, the party's annual audit report has revealed.

The saffron party received 1,685.6 crore through electoral bonds in FY 2023-24. This is the highest ever annual income or receipts from bonds declared by any party and about 38 per cent of BJP's total income of 4,340 crore as on March 31 in FY 2023-24. 

These details have been mentioned in the BJP’s annual audit report published by the Election Commission of India on its website.

Remember, 2024 was an election year. The Lok Sabha election 2024 was held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The results were announced on June 4. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance returned to power with Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister for the record third time. 

The share of EBs dips

The share of income through electoral bonds however decreased for the BJP in FY 2023-24 compared to previous fiscal. The party had received 1,294.14 crore contribution as electoral bonds, forming 54 per cent of the total 2,360 crore income that the BJP earned in FY 2022-23.

The Supreme Court had in February 2024 scrapped the Electoral Bond scheme for political donations holding it ‘unconstitutional.’

According a report by election watchdog, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), the total amount of Electoral Bonds collected by the BJP since FY 2017-18 until FY 2022-23 was 65,66 crore, while that by the Congress was 1,123.3 crore.

The electoral bonds scheme, which was notified by the government on January 2, 2018, was pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring transparency in political funding.

Electoral bonds are monetary instruments that citizens or corporate groups could buy from a bank and give to a political party, which is then free to redeem the same for money.

Other Sources of Income

Electoral bonds comprise the highest donations that the BJP received through voluntary contributions or donations. Overall, the party got 3,967.14 crore in FY 2023-2024 as voluntary donations compared to 2,120.06 crore it got in FY 2022-23.

In FY 2023-24 electoral bonds comprised 43 per cent of total donations to the BJP. In FY 2022-23 the share of Electoral Bonds in total voluntary contributions to the BJP was 61 per cent.

Among other contributions for BJP, 236.3 crore came from Aajiwan Sahayog Nidhi (BJP's fund-raising scheme) and 2,042.7 crore from 'other' contributions. Individual donors contributed around 240 crore to BJP, corporates 1,890 crore and institutions and welfare bodies 101.2 crore, as per the audit report.

Key Takeaways
  • Electoral Bonds remain a crucial source of funding for the BJP despite a decrease in their overall share.
  • The BJP’s total income from voluntary donations significantly increased in FY 2023-24 compared to the previous year.
  • The Supreme Court’s ruling on Electoral Bonds could reshape political funding dynamics in India.
First Published:28 Jan 2025, 12:03 PM IST
